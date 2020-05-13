What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Fauci warns senators of more death and economic damage if U.S. reopens too fast
Candice Norwood
WATCH LIVE: House coronavirus oversight subcommittee holds first hearing

Politics

The House subcommittee tasked with overseeing federal implementation of coronavirus relief measures will hold a hearing Wednesday to discuss reopening the country. Lawmakers are expected to hear from a panel of health experts.

The House select subcommittee hearing is expected to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

The hearing comes a day after several Trump administration health officials testified before a Senate committee about safely easing shutdown orders meant to quell the virus. During the Senate hearing the officials told lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. has seen notable improvements in COVID-19 infection rates.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, urged government leaders not to rush to reopen the country.

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

