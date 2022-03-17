By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: House holds hearing on defense intelligence priorities and reforms

Politics

The House Armed Services committee is expected to hold a hearing on “defense intelligence to support warfighters and policy makers” on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

