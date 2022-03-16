Sen. Mitch McConnell on Russia’s invasion: ‘The Ukrainians need help, they need it now’

Sen. Mitch McConnell(R-KY):

I sure hope so.

The president really needs to step up his game. He has frequently done the right thing, but never soon enough. We now know where we are. The Russians are in the country. We need to do everything we can to give them the tools to fight with.

Many of these tools are in the hands of Eastern European NATO allies, who are anxious to help. And it appears, for example, in the case of the Soviet era MiGs in Poland, that the administration is actually discouraging some of our Eastern NATO allies from doing everything they wanted to do.

We ought to encourage them to send everything to the Ukrainians that would be helpful to them. And then we have provided loan guarantees in a package that passed last week to give those countries new American equipment to upgrade the systems that they send into Ukraine, so that their own defense is not diminished by their helping their Ukrainian neighbor.