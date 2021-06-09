WATCH LIVE: House Homeland Security Committee holds hearing on cyber threats with Colonial Pipeline

Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount will testify on Wednesday before the House Committee on Homeland Security to discuss the May 7 cyberattack on the oil company.

The hearing is expected to being at noon ET.

In his Tuesday testimony to the Senate Homeland Security committee, Blount made no apologies for his decisions to abruptly halt fuel distribution for much of the East Coast and pay millions to a criminal gang in Russia as he faced down one of the most disruptive ransomware attacks in U.S. history.

Blount says he had no choice, telling members of the Senate committee that he feared far worse consequences. His testimony Tuesday to the Senate Homeland Security Committee on the May 7 cyberattack provided a rare window into the dilemma faced by the private sector amid a storm of ransomware attacks.