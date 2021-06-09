WATCH LIVE: Senate Appropriations Committee holds hearing with Xavier Becerra about HHS budget

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will testify Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Appropriations to discuss funding for his department under President Joe Biden’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget request.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Becerra will detail a $25 billion proposed increase in funding for the department to bring its total to about $131.7 billion in discretionary budget. The request includes a $200 million increase for the National Strategic Stockpile that provides medical supplies and equipment during public health emergencies, a $1.6 billion increase for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a $9 billion increase for the National Institutes of Health.