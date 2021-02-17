WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee hearing on reparations for African Americans

A House Judiciary subcommittee is holding a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of providing reparations to African Americans.

Watch in the video player above.

The subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties will discuss a proposed bill that would establish a commission to “examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies.” It would also be charged with developing reparation proposals. The hearing will feature testimony from legal and civil rights experts.

The subject of reparations received widespread attention during the 2020 presidential campaign. Then-candidates, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., expressed various levels of support. President Joe Biden has backed studying reparations, but has not endorsed specific legislation.