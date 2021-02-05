WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Psaki holds news briefing

WASHINGTON — Biden administration officials are weighing sending masks to every American as they hope to nudge individuals to do their part in lowering coronavirus transmission rates.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain told NBC News the administration officials are looking at using mask supplies the government already has in its stockpile.

Klain says the administration hopes to make an announcement on a potential move “in the next few days or next week.”

Biden has pleaded for Americans to wear masks during the first 100 days of his administration. It’s a step he said could help save thousands of lives as Americans await their turn to be vaccinated.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.