WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on reducing gun violence and mass shootings

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security will hold a hearing Thursday on reducing gun violence and mass shootings.

In 2021, the U.S. has already experienced at least 194 mass shootings, which the Gun Violence Archive defines as an incident in which four or more people are killed.

Vikki Goodwin, a Democratic member of the Texas House of Representatives, will testify at the hearing. She recently opposed a bill that would let election judges carry guns in most polling places in her state. Other witnesses at the hearing include Fred Guttenberg, an author and gun safety advocate; J. Adam Skaggs, chief counsel and policy director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence; Michael E. Grady, a senior pastor with the Prince of Peace Christian Fellowship; and Dianna Muller, founder of the DC Project.

