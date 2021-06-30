WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary examines abuse of power and prosecuting leaks

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday examining potential responses to abuses of power in prosecuting leaks.

Watch the hearing live at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

This comes on the heels of revelations that the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump secretly seized records from Democrats and members of the media.

Following this news Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the department will tighten its rules around obtaining records from members of Congress.

Witnesses at Thursday’s hearing include Tom Burt, corporate vice president of Customer Security & Trust at Microsoft Corporation; Eve Burton executive vice president & chief legal officer at Hearst Corporation; Lynn Oberlander, of counsel at Ballard Spahr LLP; and Jonathan Turley, professor of public interest law at The George Washington University Law School.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.