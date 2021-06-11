DOJ inspector general launches probe into secret seizure of top Democrats’ phone records

John Yang:

Judy, the subpoenas were for data from the accounts of at least two House Intelligence Committee Democrats, their staff, and their families.

Both lawmakers are sharp critics of Trump, Adam Schiff, who was the panel's top Democrat and now its chairman, and Eric Swalwell.

Adam Goldman covers the FBI for The New York Times, and was on the team of reporters that broke the story last night, and among "The Times" reporters whose records were seized by the Justice Department.

Adam, thanks for joining us.