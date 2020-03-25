What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: House Minority Leader holds conference on virus aid package

Politics

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will give an update on the congressional aid package as the novel coronavirus outbreak spreads.

Kevin McCarthy is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. EST. Watch the livestream in the player above.

