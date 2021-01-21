WATCH LIVE: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks for first time since Inauguration Day

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is expected to speak for the first time since Democrats took control of the Senate.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch McCarthy’s remarks in the player above.

McCarthy’s comments will also come a day after President Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th leader of the country. McCarthy was among the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The House of Representatives impeached former President Donald Trump for a second time last week for his role encouraging a violent mob of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Senate is now tasked with conducting an impeachment trial in the first weeks of the new administration.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.