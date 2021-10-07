WATCH LIVE: House Oversight Committee reviews Arizona’s election audit

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is expected to hold a hearing Thursday on Arizona’s audit of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The Republican-backed review of election results there ended without producing proof to support former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.

President Joe Biden won Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, adding to his tally to win the presidency. Arizona had backed a Democratic presidential candidate only once in the previous 72 years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.