WATCH LIVE: Arizona officials hold press conference on elections audit results

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials from Arizona are expected to hold a press conference announcing the results of the Maricopa County election audit born out of unfounded claims of widespread fraud.

Whatever the final count cited in the report, it has no bearing on the official, certified reports in Maricopa County or Arizona. Two previous election audits conducted by nonpartisan professionals according to industry standards also found that Biden won both.

Adrian Fontes, a Democrat who oversaw the Maricopa County election office during the 2020 election, said that political noise is true purpose of the review.

“They are trying to scare people into doubting the system is actually working,” he said. “That is their motive. They want to destroy public confidence in our systems.”

The Arizona review has become a model that Trump supporters are eagerly pushing to replicate in other swing states where Biden won. Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general sued Thursday to block a GOP-issued subpoena for a wide array of election materials. In Wisconsin, a retired conservative state Supreme Court justice is leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election, and this week threatened to subpoena election officials who don’t comply.

The election review was run by Doug Logan, the CEO of a cybersecurity firm called Cyber Ninjas, that has never conducted an election audit before. Logan previously worked with attorneys and Trump supporters trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and appeared in a film questioning the results of the contest while the review was ongoing.

Logan and others are scheduled to make their presentations to two Arizona senators Friday afternoon. The team includes Shiva Ayyadurai, who has developed a loyal following for promoting COVID-19 misinformation on social media and will discuss his review of signatures on mail ballots.

The review has a history of exploring outlandish conspiracy theories, dedicating time to checking for bamboo fibers on ballots to see if they were secretly shipped in from Asia. It’s also served as a content-generation machine for Trump’s effort to continue to sow skepticism about his loss, pumping out misleading and out of context information that the former president has continued to circulate long after it’s been debunked.

In July, for example, Logan laid out a series of claims stemming from his misunderstanding of the election data he was analyzing, including that 74,000 mail ballots that were recorded as received but not sent. Trump repeatedly amplified the claims. But they had innocuous explanations.

The Senate agreed to spend $150,000 on the audit, plus security and facility costs. That pales in comparison to the nearly $5.7 million contributed as of late July by Trump allies.

Maricopa County’s official vote count was conducted in front of bipartisan observers, as were legally required audits meant to ensure voting machines work properly. A partial hand count spot check found a perfect match.

