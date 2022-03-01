WATCH LIVE: House panel explores legislation to protect online users, hold Big Tech accountable

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is expected to hold a hearing about protecting online users and holding tech companies accountable when social media platforms are used in harmful ways. A number of pieces of proposed legislation — including the Banning Surveillance Advertising Act of 2022 and the Digital Services Oversight and Safety Act of 2022 — aim to regulate how companies can target users, and give the government greater oversight.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

Testimony is expected from Katie McInnis of Duck Duck Go and Mutale Nkonde, CEO of AI for the People U.S.

This is a developing story and will be updated.