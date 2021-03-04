WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gives news conference

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will give her weekly news conference on Thursday, March 4.

Watch the conference live at 10:45 a.m. ET in the video player above.

House Democrats hustled Wednesday to pass the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing nationwide, able to avoid clashing with moderates in their own party who are wary of reigniting a debate they say hurt them during last fall’s election.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was approved 220-212 late Wednesday.

The sweeping legislation, which was first approved last summer but stalled in the Senate, was named in honor of Floyd, whose killing by police in Minnesota last Memorial Day sparked protests nationwide. The bill would ban chokeholds and “qualified immunity” for law enforcement and create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability.

“We’re proud of this legislation which will fundamentally transform the culture with bold, unprecedented reforms,” Pelosi said following the bill’s passage. She added that “it will not erase centuries of systemic racism and excess excessive policing, and it will not bring back George Floyd, Breonna Taylor say her name, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, or the countless others who have been killed or harmed, but it will take a tremendous step forward to stop the violence, stem the suffering and start to build a better America.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.