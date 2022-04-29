WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly news briefing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a weekly news briefing on Friday following final passage to legislation that would streamline a World War II-era military lend-lease program to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET. Watch Pelosi’s remarks in the player above.

The measure, which passed by an overwhelming 417-10 vote, now goes to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

It comes as the Biden administration announced Thursday it will seek another $30 billion from Congress in military and humanitarian aid to help Ukraine.

The measure passed Thursday would update the 1941 bill Franklin D. Roosevelt used to help allies fight Nazi Germany. It would waive certain reimbursement requirements, and extend equipment leases beyond five years.

Biden is expected to sign the bill into law, giving the administration greater leeway to send military equipment to Ukraine and neighboring allies in Eastern Europe.

“It is a real moment in history that we are back on this House floor supporting lend-lease,” said Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.

The congressman said he hoped the “Churchillian idea” would end delays in shipping aid to Ukraine, much the way the original law sped help to Britain fighting Adolf Hitler’s Germany in World War II.