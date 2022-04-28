Bracing for a prolonged war, Biden asks Congress to fund $33 billion in aid for Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

President Biden announced a new 30-plus-billion-dollar proposal to help Ukraine today, as Congress passed a bill that would make it easier to send weapons to Ukraine and NATO allies. About two-thirds of the Biden request is for military assistance. The rest is for economic and humanitarian aid.

As the war rages on, the United Nations secretary-general is on a week of shuttle diplomacy. He met on Tuesday with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. And today, in Kyiv, he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a meeting punctuated by Russian missile strikes.

Nick Schifrin again begins our coverage.