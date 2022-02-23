By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly news briefing

Politics

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds the Democratic caucus’s weekly news briefing on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: