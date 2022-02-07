WATCH LIVE: Members of Congress hold moment of silence for 900,000 U.S. COVID deaths

Members of Congress are expected to gather for a moment of silence on Monday night to mark a grim milestone: 900,000 deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19.

The two-year total, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is greater than the population of Indianapolis, San Francisco, or Charlotte, North Carolina.

The milestone comes more than 13 months into a vaccination drive that has been beset by misinformation and political and legal strife, though the shots have proved safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness and death.

President Joe Biden lamented the milestone in a statement last week, saying, “After nearly two years, I know that the emotional, physical, and psychological weight of this pandemic has been incredibly difficult to bear.”

He again urged Americans to get vaccinations and booster shots. “Two hundred and fifty million Americans have stepped up to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by getting at least one shot — and we have saved more than one million American lives as a result,” Biden said.

Just 64 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, or about 212 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.