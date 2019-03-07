WATCH LIVE: House to vote on anti-hate resolution

The House is expected to vote Thursday afternoon on a resolution that condemns anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and bigotry, a response to controversial remarks about Israel by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that have divided the Democratic caucus.

Omar’s remarks about Israel exposed a rift between House Democratic leadership and rank-and-file members. Democratic leaders planned to hold a vote on the resolution earlier this week, but it was postponed after some lawmakers within the party defended Omar.

Last month, Omar faced bipartisan criticism over a tweet she posted that suggested that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a powerful nonprofit group, paid members of Congress to support Israel. Lawmakers blasted Omar’s tweet for promoting stereotypes about Jewish people, and she later “unequivocally” apologized for her remarks.

But at a Washington, D.C., event last week, Omar said that she wanted to talk “about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country.” It was flagged by some lawmakers as another offensive smear.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.