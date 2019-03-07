WATCH LIVE: House to vote on anti-hate resolution

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The House is expected to vote Thursday afternoon on a resolution that condemns anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and bigotry, a response to controversial remarks about Israel by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that have divided the Democratic caucus.

Omar’s remarks about Israel exposed a rift between House Democratic leadership and rank-and-file members. Democratic leaders planned to hold a vote on the resolution earlier this week, but it was postponed after some lawmakers within the party defended Omar.

Last month, Omar faced bipartisan criticism over a tweet she posted that suggested that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a powerful nonprofit group, paid members of Congress to support Israel. Lawmakers blasted Omar’s tweet for promoting stereotypes about Jewish people, and she later “unequivocally” apologized for her remarks.

But at a Washington, D.C., event last week, Omar said that she wanted to talk “about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country.” It was flagged by some lawmakers as another offensive smear.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas is the deputy online editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

