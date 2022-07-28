Lawmakers in the House of Representatives are set to vote on a bill that would encourage more semiconductor companies to boost domestic production by building chip plants in the United States.

The vote is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

China rejected the bill, saying it contained restrictions on China-U.S. cooperation in science and technology.

The $280 billion measure, which passed the Senate Wednesday, includes federal grants and tax breaks for companies that construct their chip facilities in the U.S. and directs Congress to significantly increase spending on high-tech research programs.

“How the U.S. develops itself is its own matter. But it should not put in place obstacles for normal science, technology and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between the two countries,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian when asked about the bill at a daily briefing.

Despite several twists and turns in the years of preparation, the bill constant theme that lawmakers repeatedly emphasized during Wednesday’s debate was the need to keep up with China’s massive investments in cutting-edge technology.

READ MORE: Bill to boost the semiconductor industry, high tech research passes key Senate test

Zhao also blamed the U.S. for the worsening economic crisis in Sri Lanka after a U.S. official called on China of help the country with debt reconstructuring, not just with lines of credit and emergency loans.

“The U.S. and other western capital has speculated the Sri Lankan market manipulated the credit rating of the country and gravely suppressed the credibility and channel of the country to seek financing,” Zhao argued. He urged Washington to “genuienly help” the country to get over the crisis.

Asked about British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ pledge to build stronger Commmonwealth ties to counter China’s influence, Zhao said the British officials should stop “preposterous moves of making an issue out of China.”

Truss said that she will launch a “new Commonwealth deal” to strengthen the group’s economic ties and “offer nations a clear alternative to growing malign influence from Beijing” if she succeeds Boris Johnson as prime minister in September.