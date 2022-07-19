Commerce Secretary Raimondo on what can be done to address the U.S. computer chip shortage

Lisa Desjardins:

Amna, refrigerators, microwaves, computers, mobile phones, cars, military-grade weapons are all things that require semiconductors, or chips, to function.

The bill making its way through Congress includes at least $52 billion in grants and incentives to design and manufacture chips and a 25 percent tax credit to help build high-tech facilities. The size of the bill could also grow in the next day.

Even so, this legislation is a scaled-down version of a larger bill aimed at boosting U.S. competitiveness with China.

For more on this, I'm joined by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Thank you for joining us.

There's a fascinating legislative story to this. I know you have been up and back on the Hill many times to try and get this to this point. But let me just ask you the big question. Why is this an important bill? Why is this the priority?

Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce: Thank you, Lisa.

Well, as you just said, every piece of modern medical equipment, every piece of military equipment, everything that needs a computer or that is digital runs on chips. And the reality is, we don't make very many chips in the United States of America.

In fact, alarmingly, for the most sophisticated chips, we buy almost all of them from Taiwan. We're incredibly dependent on Asia and Asian countries for our supply of chips, including those that are necessary in all of our military equipment.

And so the United States is at a risk. And we need to make more of these on our shores in the United States, so that we can not only create jobs, but also protect our people.