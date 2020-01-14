WATCH LIVE: House votes on sending articles of impeachment to Senate

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution that will trigger the start of a Senate impeachment trial into President Donald Trump’s actions on Ukraine.

The House will vote on a resolution to send articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday.

The House resolution would send two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and contempt of Congress — to the Senate, establish a team of “managers” who will act as prosecutors in the case against Trump, and provide funding for the Senate proceedings.

After Wednesday’s vote, the Republican-led Senate is expected to formally open the trial Thursday and begin arguments next week. The Senate is charged with determining whether Trump should be removed from office, after the House voted nearly along party lines in December to approve the two articles of impeachment against the president. Since then, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far withheld the articles from the Senate, she said, in order to ensure a fair trial.

“We wanted the public to see the need for witnesses, witnesses with firsthand knowledge of what happened,” Pelosi told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Over the past three weeks, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have pushed Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to include witness testimony as part of the rules in the Senate trial. So far, McConnell has rejected calls to hear from additional witnesses and argued in favor of adopting rules used in the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.

“If the existing case is strong, there’s no need for the judge and the jury to reopen the investigation. If the existing case is weak, House Democrats should not have impeached in the first place,” McConnell said Tuesday from the Senate floor.

Possible witnesses could include former national security adviser John Bolton, who unexpectedly announced that he would testify in the Senate trial if subpoenaed.

Trump was impeached after a House inquiry probed whether his administration had withheld a White House visit and military aid from Ukraine in exchange for the announcement of investigations into one of the president’s potential 2020 rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

During the impeachment hearings, several current and former government officials expressed concern about Trump’s conduct, with some arguing it undermined national security.