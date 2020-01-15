WATCH LIVE: Democrats walk articles of impeachment to the Senate

House Democrats selected as the managers of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are expected to walk the articles of impeachment across the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and deliver them to the U.S. Senate.

The articles of impeachment are expected to be delivered Wednesday afternoon. Watch live in the video player.

The move will come after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi names the managers Wednesday morning and after the House of Representatives votes in the afternoon to send the articles to the Senate.

Trump was impeached last month when the House voted to approve two articles of impeachment–abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Pelosi delayed delivering the articles to the Senate as Democrats and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell disagreed over whether additional witnesses would be called to testify during the Senate trial.

All 100 senators who will take part in the trial are expected to be sworn in Thursday with opening statements and further arguments beginning next week.

