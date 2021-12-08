WATCH LIVE: House Ways and Means committee holds a hearing on ‘the Pandora Papers and hidden wealth’

The House Ways and Means oversight subcommittee is holding a hearing on “the Pandora Papers and hidden wealth.”
The event is scheduled to start on 10 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
