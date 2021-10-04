‘Pandora Papers’ expose how world leaders and the ultra-rich move their money

Nick Schifrin:

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists shared 12 million financial records with 150 news organizations to provide an unprecedented window into how billions are hidden from authorities, investigators, and country's citizens.

Jordan's King Abdullah's advisers created dozens of shell companies to buy homes worth $106 million, despite high poverty levels in Jordan and a corruption crackdown that targets citizens who use shell companies.

Today, Jordan's palace said the king's properties were — quote — "not unusual, nor improper. These properties are not publicized out of security and privacy concerns."

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend became the owner of a Monaco apartment through an offshore company. And, in the U.S., states have passed secrecy laws that allow tens of millions to be sheltered from view.

Joining me to discuss this is Drew Sullivan, co-founder and editor of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

Drew Sullivan, welcome to the welcome to the "NewsHour."

Your organization teamed up with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists to publish these stories. Why do you think secretive offshore accounts are a threat to national security and democracy?

Drew Sullivan, Co-Founder and Editor, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: Well, really, opaque money is opaque power.

And what these offshore companies really are is, they're a device to move money around the world and to keep it secret. And the problem with that is, it can be money that is stolen and it can be money that you are trying to move for some business somewhere.

But, a lot of time, it's really money people are trying to hide, people are trying to launder. And once that money gets into your country, you don't know what it is going to do. It could do something like create a real estate bubble, which is annoying, but not harmful. But it could also fund things like terrorist groups, extremists, political parties, bad actors in your country, terrorists.

So it's just — in this day and age, we should be able to control the monetization of money in our countries. And we really can't because of this offshore industry.