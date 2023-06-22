WATCH LIVE: India’s Prime Minister Modi delivers remarks at joint meeting of Congress

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint meeting of the Congress on Thursday as his state visit to the U.S. continues.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

President Joe Biden and Modi are devoting the Indian leader’s state visit Thursday to launching new partnerships in defense, semiconductor manufacturing and more sectors as they look to strengthen their countries’ crucial — albeit complicated — relationship.

Thousands gathered on the White House South Lawn for the welcoming ceremony, listening to performances by violinist Vibha Janakiraman and the a cappella group Penn Masala. As Modi arrived, the crowd — including many sari and shalwar kameez-clad members of the Indian diaspora — broke out in a chant of “Modi, Modi, Modi.”

“All eyes are on the two largest democracies in the world, India and America,” Modi said as the leaders met in the Oval Office. “I believe that our strategic partnership is important. I’m confident that working together will be successful.”

With Modi by his side at the earlier welcoming ceremony, Biden said he believes the U.S.-India relationship “will be one of the defining relationships of the 21st century. Since I’ve become president, we’ve continued to build a relationship built on mutual trust, candor and respect.”

But as Biden fetes Modi, human rights advocates and some U.S. lawmakers are questioning the Democratic president’s decision to offer the high honor to a leader whose nine-year tenure over the world’s biggest democracy has seen a backslide in political, religious and press freedoms.

Biden administration officials say honoring Modi, the leader of the conservative Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, is Diplomacy 101. The U.S.-India relationship will be vital in coming decades as both sides navigate an ascendant China and the enormity of climate change, artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience and other issues.

Still, Biden subtly reflected on human rights in India at the start of an Oval Office meeting with Modi that kicked off formal talks. The president said he wanted the partnership to be “grounded on democracy, human rights, freedom and the rule of law.”