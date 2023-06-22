WATCH LIVE: Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi hold joint news briefing during state visit to U.S.

India’s Prime Minister Nahendra Modi and President Joe Biden will hold a joint news briefing during the Indian leader’s state visit to the White House on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Thousands gathered on the White House South Lawn for the formal welcoming ceremony, listening to performances by violinist Vibha Janakiraman and the a cappella group Penn Masala. As Modi arrived, the crowd — including many sari and shalwar kameez-clad members of the Indian diaspora — broke out in a chant of “Modi! Modi Modi.”

“I’ve long believed the relationship between the United States and India… will be one of the defining relationships of the 21st century,” Biden said with Modi by his side. “Since I’ve become president, we’ve continued to build a relationship built on mutual trust, candor and respect.”

But as Biden fetes Modi, human rights advocates and some U.S. lawmakers are questioning the Democratic president’s decision to offer the high honor to a leader whose nine-year tenure over the world’s biggest democracy has been marked by a backslide in political, religious and press freedoms.

Biden administration officials say honoring Modi, the leader of the conservative Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, is Diplomacy 101. The U.S.-India relationship will be vital in coming decades as both sides navigate an ascendant China and enormous challenges posed by climate change, artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience and other issues.

Still, Biden subtly reflected on human rights in India at the start of an Oval Office meeting with Modi that kicked off formal talks. The president said he wanted the partnership to be “grounded on democracy, human rights, freedom and the rule of law.”