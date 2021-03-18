WATCH LIVE: IRS commissioner testifies before House about 2021 filing season

Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig will testify Thursday before the House Ways and Means Committee about the 2021 tax filing season.

The IRS announced on Wednesday that it’s delaying the traditional tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17. The move provides more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the pandemic.

“The IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” Rettig said in a statement.

The decision postpones when individual taxpayers must file their return and when their payment is due. The IRS said taxpayers who owe money would not face any further penalties or interest if they pay by May 17. The new deadline also applies to individuals who pay self-employment tax.

