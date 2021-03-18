WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds news conference with HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news conference Thursday with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge.

Watch the news conference live at 12:30 p.m. ET in the video player above.

The Senate last Wednesday confirmed Fudge, who most recently served in Congress as a Democratic representative for Ohio. A veteran lawmaker, she will lead the housing agency just as Congress has passed new benefits for renters and homeowners who have suffered economic losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden is set to provide an update on the state of the U.S. vaccination campaign, with what is expected to be an early victory lap on reaching the milestone more than a month before he promised. While the official figures won’t be reported for days, the 100 millionth dose is likely to be administered on Thursday — his 58th day in office.

