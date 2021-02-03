WATCH LIVE: Isabel Guzman, nominee for small business administrator, testifies during Senate confirmation hearing

The Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on Wednesday for Isabel Guzman to lead the Small Business Administration.

The hearing starts at 10:30 a.m. EST. Watch in the video player above.

Guzman is currently the director of the Office of Small Business Advocate in the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Prior to her work in California, she worked in the SBA during the Obama administration as deputy chief of staff and senior adviser. Guzman has also started small businesses as an entrepreneur.

If confirmed, Guzman will be tasked with overseeing the Paycheck Protection Program and other initiatives to support small businesses that have been forced to close or scale back operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Meet Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks