WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee votes on charging Bannon with contempt

A House committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is moving swiftly Tuesday to hold Steve Bannon, one of Donald Trump’s allies, in contempt as the former president is pushing back on the probe in a new lawsuit.

The panel is scheduled to vote Tuesday to recommend that Bannon be held in criminal contempt of Congress for his defiance of the committee’s demands for documents and testimony.

The committee vote comes after a resolution that asserts that the former Trump aide and podcast host has no legal standing to rebuff the committee – even as Trump’s lawyer has argued that Bannon should not disclose information because it is protected by the privilege of the former president’s office.

Trump is aggressively trying to block the committee’s work by directing former White House aide Steve Bannon not to answer questions in the probe while also suing the panel to try to prevent Congress from obtaining former White House documents.

But lawmakers on the House committee say they will not back down as they gather facts and testimony about the attack involving Trump’s supporters that left dozens of police officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Bannon was a private citizen when he spoke to Trump ahead of the attack, the committee said, and Trump has not asserted any such executive privilege claims to the panel itself.