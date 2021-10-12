Schiff book reveals how Republican loyalty to Trump threatened democracy

Judy Woodruff:

He is best known probably for being the chief prosecutor in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial. That case ended with an acquittal.

But, in his new book, "Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff connects that episode to others in our recent history, including the January 6 Capitol riot.

Chairman Schiff joined me here just a short time ago.

Congressman Adam Schiff, thank you very much for joining us.

If the title weren't jarring enough, you have also been saying that the risk of authoritarianism in this country has never been greater. Do you mean that?