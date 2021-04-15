WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing on Thursday, April 15.

Watch the briefing live at 12:30 p.m. ET in the video player above.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he will withdraw remaining U.S. troops from the war in Afghanistan, declaring the Sept. 11 terror attacks of 20 years ago cannot justify American forces still dying in the nation’s longest war.

His plan is to pull out all American forces — numbering 2,500 now — by this Sept. 11, the anniversary of the attacks, which were coordinated from Afghanistan.

The drawdown would begin rather than conclude by May 1, which has been the deadline for full withdrawal under a peace agreement the Trump administration reached with the Taliban last year.

As Biden announced his decision, his top national security aides — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — were consulting in Brussels to coordinate NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan with the planned pullout of American troops.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.