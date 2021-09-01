WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing on Wednesday, as the country faces the aftermath of its longest war and a damaging hurricane.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden defended his decision to leave Afghanistan, as the nation ended its 20-year war there.

“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Biden said in an address to the nation. “And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

