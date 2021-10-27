WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the event in the player above beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes as President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant colleagues and finishing what’s now about a $1.75 trillion package.

How to pay for it all remained deeply in flux Tuesday, with a proposed billionaires’ tax running into criticism as cumbersome or worse. That’s forcing difficult reductions, if not the outright elimination, of policy priorities — from paid family leave to child care to dental, vision and hearing aid benefits for seniors.

The once hefty climate change strategies are losing some punch, too, focusing away from punitive measures on polluters in a shift toward instead rewarding clean energy incentives.