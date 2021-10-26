Dems make progress in Biden agenda talks, but agreement may still take time

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right.

I think the number of marbles on the board increased today. We thought there were just a few open issues. Now there are many. And I'm just going to read through this list of things I heard about today, everything from the methane tax, family leave, Medicare. Vouchers could be in play for the dental component of that.

Medicaid, prescription drugs, housing money, universal pre-K, SALT, those state and local taxes, all of those are things that are now in open discussion over kind of how big or small they go. So, I think Democrats have opened up more areas.

Still, I do think they're making closer projects. I think that they will come up with a deal, but it's gotten a little more difficult. One thing they did come out with tonight, though, Judy, they have made a decision taxes, corporate taxes.

The official proposal now — Democrats say they have agreed, and we know Kyrsten Sinema is on board — on a 15 percent minimum corporate tax. That's just one piece of a larger tax proposal that sort of shows you how much is ahead. And there's still questions about whether or not that infrastructure bill will be attached to this or not.

Speaker Pelosi and the progressive Pramila Jayapal seem to have different opinions about that issue tonight.