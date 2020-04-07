What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden addresses union members amid coronavirus pandemic

Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will address Pennsylvania AFL-CIO union members on the second day of the organization’s 44th constitutional convention, which is being held on Facebook and Zoom. He will discuss how COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting worker health and safety.

Biden, who is leading Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination by more than 300 delegates, has suspended public events and rallies for the time being amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S.

The candidate is expected to maintain his lead in Tuesday’s Wisconsin primary, which is taking place despite Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to delay the election by two months in order to protect poll workers and voters at risk of being exposed to COVID-19. The state’s Supreme Court thwarted this move yesterday, and some voters will head to the polls despite public health officials’ recommendations to stay home.

