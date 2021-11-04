WATCH LIVE: Karine Jean-Pierre holds White House press briefing

Karine Jean-Pierre is expected to hold a White House press briefing on Thursday as the Democrats still reel from Tuesday’s election losses and are still working to push Biden’s budget bill through Congress.

The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

House votes are possible Thursday. The Democrats have bolstered the package by adding a new paid family leave program, work permits for immigrants and a state and local tax break. The cost is growing, but so, too, are revenues to cover it.

A new White House estimate obtained by AP says the legislation will raise $2.1 trillion. Eager to show voters they can deliver after dismal election results, Democrats are hoping to vote quickly but that could slip into Friday.

