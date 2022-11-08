WATCH LIVE: Key takeaways from Election Day 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. And no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes.

In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden said would make his life “more difficult.”

Regardless of the outcome, the votes will help reshape the balance of Biden’s term after an ambitious first two years and will reorder his White House priorities.

The president, who was making get-out-the-vote calls to radio outlets targeted at the Black community, planned to spend election night at the White House watching returns with advisers. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would address the nation on Wednesday about the results, which are sure to be incomplete at that point.

The president last week appealed for Americans to be “patient” as votes are counted and to avoid engaging in conspiracy theories, a message he was likely to repeat Wednesday about pending returns.