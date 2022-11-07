How to watch midterm election results with PBS NewsHour

In the final week before Nov. 8, Democrats and Republicans have been pushing their key campaign messages on the trail and have spent about $766 million on ads.

Why? The 2022 midterm elections will determine which political party will control Congress for the last two years of President Joe Biden’s term, and voters are going to the polls with issues like the economy, abortion, crime and nothing short of the fate of democracy on their minds.

For his part, Biden hit the road to renew his warning that democracy is in danger from the baseless claims about a stolen election, fueled by former President Donald Trump. Those falsehoods “fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years,” Biden said in a speech this week.

As is always the case, who actually turns out to vote will be a major factor in many tight races this year.

More on the races that could determine the balance of power in Congress:

All 435 House seats up for grabs. To take over the House, Republicans need to gain just a net total of five seats. Here are some key races to watch.

To take over the House, Republicans need to gain just a net total of five seats. Here are some key races to watch. Meanwhile, 35 Senate seats are up for election. Both parties are vying for control over a chamber that’s currently evenly divided. Here are the races we’re watching closely.

Both parties are vying for control over a chamber that’s currently evenly divided. Here are the races we’re watching closely. The control of dozens of governor’s seats are also on the ballot this year. Both parties are hoping to flip some of the 36 states that have gubernatorial matchups.

this year. Both parties are hoping to flip some of the 36 states that have gubernatorial matchups. Oklahoma’s governor’s race is one to watch. The state’s largest tribes made a historic endorsement for the incumbent governor’s Democratic challenger in a closer-than-expected race.

The state’s largest tribes made a historic endorsement for the incumbent governor’s Democratic challenger in a closer-than-expected race. A record number of Black candidates are running on GOP tickets this election cycle. Here’s why that matters.

What matters most to midterm voters

With days to go before the midterms, registered voters overall said inflation is the No. 1 priority, according to the latest poll from the NewsHour, NPR and Marist.

Democratic and Republican voters are not aligned on what matters most. Fifty-four percent of Republicans see inflation as the top issue, as do 40 percent of independents. Meanwhile, 42 percent of Democrats say preserving democracy is their biggest voting issue. Abortion mattered most to 14 percent of Americans, including 22 percent of Democrats.

While a lot of attention has been on contests at the top of the ballot, there’s also a lot more at stake in the midterms:

Who runs elections in your state? Use our map

Every state needs a chief elections officer – or CEO – who runs elections.

The responsibilities of this official (or sometimes a group of officials) vary depending on the state, but they are often charged with maintaining a voter registration database, approving voting equipment and certifying election results.

In the majority of states, the CEO is the secretary of state (SoS), but sometimes it’s the lieutenant governor or chair of an appointed elections board. The way a person becomes CEO – be it an election or appointment – also varies.

Do you know who conducts elections in your state? We made a map to help you find that info.

We also discuss why knowing your SoS can help you better understand your state’s election procedures so that you may become a more informed voter.

