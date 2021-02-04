WATCH LIVE: Labor Secretary nominee Marty Walsh testifies before Senate committee

President Joe Biden’s pick for labor secretary, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, is expected to testify before a Senate committee on Thursday.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Walsh has a deep history of work in labor unions: first as a union worker, and later as president of a local labor organization. Walsh also became head of a union umbrella group before running for mayor.

The son of Irish immigrants, Walsh is also Catholic, as is Biden, who became the country’s second Catholic president in January. The two have a long-standing relationship; Biden presided at Walsh’s second mayoral inauguration in 2018, praising Walsh’s focus on building up Boston’s middle class.

This story is developing and will be updated.

