WATCH LIVE: Experts, leaders testify before House on the small business economy during COVID-19

A House committee is expected to hear experts and leaders testify Thursday on the nation’s small business economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now a year into the pandemic, the hearing will explore how initiatives like the Paycheck Protection Program have worked and how they can be improved to help small businesses this year.

Witnesses for the hearing include the owner of an independent cinema in Oklahoma and an economics professor from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

