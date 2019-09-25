WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers react to Trump impeachment inquiry on House floor

On Wednesday, the Democratic-controlled House is expected to consider a symbolic but still notable resolution insisting the Trump administration turn over to Congress the whistleblower’s complaint.

Watch U.S. lawmakers debate the resolution relating to the Trump whistleblower complaint in the video player above.

The Republican-led Senate, in a rare bipartisan moment, unanimously approved a similar resolution Tuesday.

The measure put forward by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer passed by voice vote after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed the idea and noted that the bipartisan leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee was working behind the scenes to obtain the complaint.

Trump is alleged to have pressured the government of Ukraine to look into former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the front-runners for the Democratic nomination.