WATCH LIVE: Local, state leaders testify on emerging cybersecurity threats

State and local leaders will testify before the House Homeland Security Committee Thursday about emerging cybersecurity threats.

Witnesses at the hearing include Karen J. Huey, assistant director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety; Glen Whitley, county judge for Tarrant County, Texas; Stephen M. Schewel, mayor of Durham, North Carolina; Russell E. Holden, superintendent of Sunapee School District, New Hampshire; and Dan Lips, vice president for National Security and Government Oversight at the Lincoln Network.

Cybercrime rose sharply during the pandemic, driven in part by Americans working from home. The firm CrowdStrike found that threats to organizations’ cybersecurity across the globe grew 400 percent in 2019 and 2020 combined, according to The Washington Post.

