WATCH LIVE: McCarthy speaks after another round of debt ceiling talks with Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to speak after another round of debt ceiling talks with President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Watch McCarthy’s remarks in the player above.

Biden and top congressional leaders have opened their second meeting on talks over raising the debt limit. The White House says it is reevaluating parts of Biden’s overseas trip that is scheduled to begin later this week.

Biden is meeting with McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Unlike last week’s meeting, Vice President Kamala Harris is participating in Tuesday’s session.

“We’re just getting started,” Biden said in brief remarks to reporters ahead of the meeting, being held in the Oval Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.