WATCH LIVE: Michigan board of canvassers reviews election results

Protesters gathered Monday outside the state Capitol building in Michigan to demand the Michigan Board of Canvassers certify the state’s election results.

Watch the Michigan board of canvassers review the election results in the video player above.

Lonnie Scott, Executive Director of Progress Michigan, an advocacy organization seeking to hold elected officials accountable, said the group is planning a protest car caravan, as well.

“The vote was not at all close in the state. The voters decided by a margin that was nearly 15 times as large as Trump’s margin in 2016,” Scott said.

And the only reason, in my opinion, that this is a problem at all or that we’re even having this conversation is because the Republicans are sore losers and they would rather promote these crazy ideas of voter fraud – which they have no legal basis, no proof of – than to concede the election,” he later added.

Michigan’s elections agency has recommended that the Nov. 3 results — including Joe Biden’s 2.8-percentage point victory — be certified by the Board of State Canvassers, which has two Democrats and two Republicans.

The Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party want the board to adjourn for 14 days to investigate alleged irregularities in Wayne County, the state’s largest county and home to Detroit.