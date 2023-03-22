WATCH LIVE: Moderna CEO testifies on raising the cost of COVID-19 vaccine in Senate hearing

The CEO of pharmaceutical company Moderna will testify before a Senate committee Wednesday morning after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine will cost up to $130 per dose.

Stéphane Bancel will appear before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, which is helmed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

On Monday, the company’s president Stephen Hoge said Moderna expects to raise the price of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to $130, which is similar to the price Pfizer has predicted it will set for its vaccine. The federal government paid about $26 for Moderna’s most recent shot.

Hoge defended the cost increase by noting the government’s Medicare plan pays about $70 per dose for its seasonal influenza vaccine, while COVID hospitalizes and kills many more people than the flu.

But according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention price list, commercial flu vaccines cost no more than $30 per dose.

Insurance will cover the cost of yearly COVID vaccines, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation report. But uninsured people will likely face cost barriers to vaccine access. And KFF notes that the prices announced by Moderna and Pfizer are four to five times higher than what the federal government paid for the drug companies’ most recent boosters. Moderna also received an estimated $2.5 billion from the federal government to help develop its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

