Pandemic burnout worsens nursing shortages in hospitals across U.S.

Stephanie Sy
Madison Staten
Lena I. Jackson
The national nursing shortage dates back decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it to crisis levels. One study predicts that in the next two years, there will be a shortage of up to 450,000 bedside nurses in the U.S. Stephanie Sy explores how the medical staffing shortage is affecting patients and why nurses are leaving hospitals for other jobs.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
