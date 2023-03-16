Pandemic burnout worsens nursing shortages in hospitals across U.S.

Stephanie Sy
Madison Staten
Lena I. Jackson
The national nursing shortage dates back decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it to crisis levels. One study predicts that in the next two years, there will be a shortage of up to 450,000 bedside nurses in the U.S. Stephanie Sy explores how the medical staffing shortage is affecting patients and why nurses are leaving hospitals for other jobs.

Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy

